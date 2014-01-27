Family remembers shooting victim as loving and kind-hearted

The family of 47-year-old Marvine Bailey says she was helping plan a Super Bowl party just moments before she was shot and killed Saturday night.

The mother of three known as "Marilyn" decided to leave her uncle's house and go next door to mother's home, but she never made it.

"She was unconscious; she was not responding," stated Tia Bailey, Marilyn's sister-in-law and friend since junior high school.

Tia Bailey said they heard about five or six gunshots and everyone inside the house hit the floor. "We were scared the children were crying and we got down and I got the kids down."

When the gunfire ceased, the family went outside in the dark looking for Marvine Bailey.

"We called her name and we found her on the ground," recalled Tia.

Marilyn had been shot in the chest. Her body was found in the yard between her mother's and uncle's house…which sit about 50 feet from each other.

She was rushed to Midtown Medical Center where she died. The shots are believed to have come from a passing car. There's been no description of that vehicle or the person's involved.

The family describes Marilyn as a warm-hearted, loving person who was kind to everyone.

In the meantime, the family has made funeral arrangements. The services will be held Monday in LaGrange at Bethany Baptist Church at Noon.

