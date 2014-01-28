13th Street Bridge reopens after wreck involving 3 vehicles

The 13th Street Bridge has now reopened after a three vehicle collision closed the bridge to oncoming traffic in both directions during rush hour.

The vehicles involved are a BMW, a Toyota 4Runner, and a red Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to the hospital by EMS. She was conscious, and wearing a neck brace. Officials say two other passengers were also transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The bridge has now been reopened.



This story is developing. WTVM's Roslyn Giles was live on the scene. More details to follow.

