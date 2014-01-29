Be There: Rachel's Challenge presented to students in Muscogee County

A father who lost his daughter in the dreadful Columbine High School shooting is using his daughter's theory of spreading kindness and compassion to change the world.

Rachel Scott was the first victim to get shot in the school massacre, April 20, 1999.

Now Scott's father, along with other presenters, are traveling the world with Rachel's Challenge. They're speaking to middle school students about how they can use the character traits to make the world a better place to live.

During the presentation, students hear a voice recording of Rachel describing her theory: "I have this theory that if one person can go out of their way to show compassion, then it will start a chain reaction of the same, and people will know how far a little kindness can go."

Derrell Dowdell stated, "She died physically, but her lessons of life... She was not only a spiritual person, she was a caring person. I think her life embodies how we should treat each other today."



Dowdell and his children, one of which who goes to Midland Middle School, recently attended the presentation on Rachel's Challenge at Solid Rock Church.

"Alana and Allen, they both were touched," said Dowdell. "Matter of fact, my son who is ten said ‘that was deep.'"

The presentation, facilitated by Neal McIntyre of Colorado, takes you back to the horrific scene and interjects Rachel's message.

"We don't really speak much about the boys who did it," said McIntyre. "We don't know much about them, but we do know they were bullied, and we don't know if that's the reason, but it is an underline message that maybe if somebody had reached out to them, they wouldn't have performed such horrific deeds."

Rachel's Challenge consists of the following 5 things:

Look for the Best in Others

Dream Big

Choose Positive Influences

Speak with Kindness

Start Your Own Chain Reaction

