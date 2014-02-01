Destiny Dogs owner shot several times, survives

A Columbus businessman has survived after being shot multiple times.



Police say Kenny Williams, owner of Destiny Dogs, was hit several times as he drove into the driveway of his home on East Wynnton Ln. It happened around 9:30 p.m. last night, Jan 31.

Detectives say Williams told them a guy tried to rob him, and they fired into his car.

According to the police report, Williams was hit in the leg and groin area.

Williams is listed in satisfactory condition. No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.