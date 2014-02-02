Columbus girl is safe following attempted abduction

A 9-year-old Columbus girl had a close call Saturday afternoon with a potential abductor. News Leader 9 has learned the girl's parents reported to police an apparent attempted abduction.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon as the young girl was out riding her bicycle on Mustang Dr. in the Tanglewood Subdivision in north Columbus near the airport.

The mother said the man tried to lure her daughter closer to him as he sat inside his car. When two of the girl's friends appeared, that's when the man drove off.

The patrol division said the man had white gray hair, a missing front tooth and appeared to be in his 50s. The make and model of the car is unknown. The father of the two girls says his daughters' described the vehicle as a red convertible that looked like a sports car. The tag had a trim around it with the word, "Performance" on the top of the border.

The neighbor also added, "The man said to the 9-year-old girl, 'My puppy was watching you ride your bike and he's wagging his tail.'" She was about 3 feet away from his window before he left.

The man was believed to have a Golden Retriever in the car with him.

If you know anything about this case, contact police at 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.