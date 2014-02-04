EXCLUSIVE: Former Columbus probation officer turns herself in after 2 years running from authorities

A former Columbus probation officer is now in custody after being on the run for almost two years.

Christie Bumpus, 40, was a probation officer for the Georgia Department of Corrections. She returned to Columbus today, Feb. 4, and turned herself in to authorities at a bonding company on 10th St. She was arrested and taken away in handcuffs to the Muscogee County Jail.

The former law enforcement officer was wanted for failing to show up for court back in April of 2012.

Court documents show that she is accused of taking $500 from probationers. It was money they were ordered to pay as part of their sentence. The documents also state that Bumpus deposited the money into her personal bank account. Charges include Theft of Property and Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.

We've also learned that Bumpus knew officials were hot on her trail, and today, she decided to end the manhunt.

Bumpus is being held in the Muscogee County Jail. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

