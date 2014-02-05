Be There: Muscogee County School District Spelling Bee

The top spellers in the Muscogee County School District battled it out until the very end.

The district held its annual spelling bee Wednesday Feb. 5 at the Columbus Museum, and we were there for the big competition.

Forty-five students took to the stage at the Columbus Museum to test their spelling skills.

After six rounds the number of competitors dwindled down to two students, and boy did they go at it! After they each spelled about four words correctly, the word "analogized" knocked out the second place winner, giving David Coats the lead. Coats spelled palatable and won the spelling bee.

He gives this advice to other students on how to prepare.

"Don't try and memorize the words, it's about the words that you don't know not about the ones you do," David said.

For the parents in the audience, it was a nail-biting experience; they were just as nervous as the participants.

David Coats' parents say spelling is a priority in their household.

"Occasionally when we would go somewhere, David would bring along his dictionary and I'd randomly call out words to him and he would spell it," they said.

Tyrian Jilles, an eighth grade student at Arnold Magnet Academy, came in second place after. Ian Becerra, a seventh grade student at Veterans Memorial Middle School, came in third place after missing the word "knockwurst."

The three winners will compete in the District Six contest in Fort Valley, Georgia, at Fort Valley State University in the Pettigrew Center Auditorium on Saturday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

The District Six winner will compete in the state contest in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Georgia State University Student Center on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. Each state winner will compete in the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. from May 25 to 31.

