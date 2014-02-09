Father and 11-year-old daughter dodge bullets from target shooters

A father and his daughter along with Sheriff's deputies had to duck for cover from a barrage of bullets Sunday afternoon.

"The dad took his 11-year-old daughter with him to his boss' property to get firewood, and suddenly they started getting bullets raining all around them," said Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

The bullets from a shotgun, AR-15, handguns and other assault rifles were coming from an area that's about 150 yards into the woods. Three men were allegedly shooting at their targets that were posted right at the fence line, which is where the man and his daughter were gathering firewood. The problem is the bullets were going into property that the trio does not own.

This happened on North Richardson Rd. in Crawford near Highway 169 at around 4:00 p.m. Frantically hoping to get out alive, the father called 9-1-1. When deputies arrived on the scene, they walked into the same line of fire as the first two victims.

"They were all pinned down behind their cars; the 11-year-old was terrified," says Taylor. "The dad was behind a tree and she took cover behind a car…He couldn't get to his daughter at the time."

No one was hurt.

They three men are now charged with reckless endangerment. Richard Cleveland Ward, Zachary Ward, and Kenneth Dolly have been named suspects.

