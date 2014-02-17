New roundabout creating headaches for drivers

Construction on a new roundabout in Columbus is making it difficult for some residents to maneuver in and around their homes on Schatulga Road. A portion of Schatulga Road is blocked off while crews work to improve traffic congestion along the busy roadway.

This is a problem that will eventually go away, but for now drivers will have to deal with the inconvenience of taking a detour to get home.

"It will help them get to wherever they are trying to go whether it's Muscogee Manor or any place else, easier in terms of making that travel, so we just ask for their understanding and patience," stated Rick Jones, Planning Director.

Jones said when it's all said and done, the three-legged roundabout will look similar to the four-legged roundabout at Warm Springs and Blackmon Roads, which was completed two years ago.

"The problems include heavy trucks in the afternoon going through that intersection…just congestion overall."

Columbus resident Robert Joiner, whose backyard in the Sun Hill subdivision backs up to the construction site on Schatulga Road, said while the improvements are good it's a headache for now.

"It's just a big inconvenience you got to go back around, it's detours and an inconvenience," explained Joiner. "If I want to go to Wal-Mart on Gateway, I've got to go another five or six miles."

Traffic is being rerouted onto Cargo Drive through the Corporate Ridge Industrial Park to Forrest Road back around to Schatulga.

The $575,000 project by Mcmath & Turner Construction Company is not slated to be finished until the end of April.

