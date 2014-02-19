Be There: The Benefits of Homeschooling

Homeschooling in America has grown by leaps and bounds over the last 20 years. As of last April, more than a million children were being educated at home, according to StatisticBrain.com.

Joyce Woods could easily be called supermom. She and her husband not only parent 10 children, but she homeschools all of them.

"You're everything, you're the cook, you're the disciplinarian, you're the mother still," stated Joyce.

She also said she couldn't do it without her husband Earl Wood's agreement and participation. He is the pastor at Glorious Changers in Phenix City, a non denomination church.

We met up with mom and kids at the new tutoring and enrichment center in Phenix City where all but one of the children and the father were there.

"It's ordained of God for us to teach our children at home," explained Joyce.

Their day starts off with breakfast and then they hit the books for about four hours until lunch.

"Depending on what I feel we have accomplished for the day, we'll even go back a bit after lunch especially for the older children and after that it's their chores and free time."

Instruction time is not as structured as a regular classroom setting.

"The whole point of homeschool is to allow the children to work at a pace that is comfortable for them," explained Joyce.



Woods also counts it a blessing that her oldest son, 20-year-old Chase Woods, started college last month. He attends Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

"I wouldn't change it any other way," Chase said. "I think this is the right time for me. I wasn't ready 6 months ago... I needed more time to get up to speed with my math. That's why I was tutored for math and could mature mentally."

Chase received math tutoring at Anew, owned and operated by longtime Muscogee County educator Patricia Brooks.

The family also takes what they call "road trips" that are used as learning experiences for the kids, such as the Botanical Gardens at Callaway in Pine Mountain, the Department of Archives in History in Montgomery where the kids looked up their ancestry, and Providence Canyon in Lumpkin.

Joyce said she feels it's her duty to prepare her children for their future and their family is one.

