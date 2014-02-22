One person is dead following a traffic accident on I-185

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed to News Leader 9 that one person is dead following a traffic accident near the Buena Vista Road exit on I-185 northbound.

According to Lieutenant James Pope, the fatal accident involved two vehicles.

Deputy coroner Freeman Worley says Mitchell Lee Myles, 27, was the driver of the yellow Ford pickup truck.

The Muscogee County Coroner's Office received the call around 3:07 p.m. Myles, of Phenix City, was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes later.

Police said Myles rear-ended another car that was in front of him. No one was injured from the car that was rear-ended. However, Myles lost control, hit the guardrail on the highway and the yellow truck flipped over, according to Pope.

We do know the collision caused bumper to bumper traffic in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

