A Phenix City woman dies in a single car crash

An early morning traffic accident has claimed the life of a Phenix City woman.

Alabama State Troopers tell News Leader 9, Kathleen Marie Price, 53, was killed Saturday morning on Lee Road 146 south of Opelika.

The accident happened just before 8:00 a.m. as Price's 2007 Saturn veered off the roadway and overturned in a creek, according to authorities.

No word on what caused the accident.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.