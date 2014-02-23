Columbus woman arrested for hindering an investigation

A Columbus woman is facing charges for allegedly hindering an investigation.

Quashandra Riley, 20, was arrested just after midnight Saturday and charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Riley was taken into custody at the Colony Inn at 4300 Victory Dr., according to police reports.

Police were called to that location in reference to a wanted individual in the hotel room.

No other details were available.

