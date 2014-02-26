"Stocking Strangler" hearing update: Possible contamination in DNA samples

The State is calling witnesses to the stand in Columbus' most relentless murder case as convicted killer Carlton Gary seeks a new trial.

The prosecution turned to forensic testing for this case from the late 70's, a time when DNA testing was not available. The State has called forensic scientists and lab technicians from the GBI crime lab in Atlanta.

Stephanie Fowler, head of the State's DNA database, told the court that Carlton Gary's DNA matched that of Jean Dimestein because of his blood type, which is type O. However, Fowler says she is not saying it is a definite match.

There was also an admission of possible contamination with the DNA samples due to cleaning utensils in the area where the tests were performed. This was recognized when an unrelated case in Atlanta also showed a match.

The case stems from the brutal rape and strangling of seven white women between 1977 and 1978. Gary was convicted of three murders.



