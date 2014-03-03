Oldest living Negro league player visits the station

Before Jackie Robinson was in the major leagues, Roosevelt Jackson was in the Negro league. Jackson is the oldest living Negro league baseball player in the world.

At age 96, Jackson is still giving his all off the field. He says that when he played baseball it was a different world back then.

"You played for the pleasure you got out of it, but now baseball is a business," he said.

It's a big business, Jackson says, when you compare the $200 a month they received to the multi-million dollar contracts players get now.

"If a pitcher pitched a ball too close to the batter, the first thing the batter wants to do is run to the mound with the bat, and to me that's not baseball," he said.

Jackson played center field during his years on the diamond. Although he's lost his eyesight, he now focuses his energy on helping young people.

When Jackson isn't spending time with students, he keeps busy by making public appearances. He's even rubbed shoulders with former President Jimmy Carter.

