Be There: My Big Campus links homes and schools

A web-based social learning network called My Big Campus is still a viable communication tool within the Muscogee County School District.

It started three years ago as a way to link home and school.

Teachers can use it for assignments, testing and to download YouTube videos. For students, it's also a safe social site that's similar to Facebook, according to Jana Reese, Director of Instructional Technology.

Reese says the site is free and is monitored 24 hours a day by Lightspeed, a content filtering company. Parents can access their child's my big campus page with the student's id number and password.

Reese also says participation is not at 100 percent among teachers.

