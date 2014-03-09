Car thief fires 8 shots at owners chasing their stolen vehicle

Columbus police are searching for a stolen car and a driver who fired eight shots at a couple who were trying to retrieve their vehicle.

The couple flagged down police Saturday at around 9:45 p.m. on Head Street and Calvin Avenue.

According to the police report, the duo told police they pursued their blue 2013 Dodge Dart until unknown suspects driving the vehicle began shooting at their black Honda Accord.

When police searched the area, they found two shell casings located near the intersection. The casings were photographed and logged into evidence.

No one was injured.

