Be There: CRCT testing window postponed

The snow days in Georgia prompted a change in the CRCT testing window, which will be pushed back a week.

Roslyn Giles has more on the extra prep time in this week's Be There.

These students at Rigdon Road Elementary School are getting good at math drills. Their teacher Katie Sizemore holds up flash cards expecting a quick answer.

It's a good CRCT prep exercise.

"The key is that teachers do CRCT preps all year long," said Valerie Fuller, Director of Communications for Muscogee County Schools.

Fuller says not to expect any magic from teachers during the extra week of prep time. The test will now be administered seven days later than originally scheduled – a week after students return from spring break.

"The Georgia Department of Education is allowing districts to shift their window and for us it's going to be April 15 through 25," Fuller said.

The change came about following four days of loss instruction time for Columbus students due to inclement weather in January and February.

Students from third grade through eighth will take the CRCT in reading, language arts, math, science and social studies.

Last year, students fared better overall than they did in 2012.

According to scores from the district, third grade through fifth grade showed an increase of 3.3 percentage points in reading in math, fourth grade and fifth grade went up 7.2 percent while third graders dropped 5 percentage points in math.

Data for sixth grade through eighth grade indicate they number of students exceeding the standard increased nearly across the board in content area assessments.

"Parents can help their children during CRCT testing time by one making sure their children are at school, making sure they have a good breakfast at they get rest," Fuller said.

Fuller says it's also important to protect the test environment and the test itself. So remember, people are not allowed in and out of the classrooms during testing time.

The schedule for testing times is as follows:



Tuesday, April 15, 2014 Reading Wednesday, April 16, 2014 English/Language Arts Thursday, April 17, 2014 Math Friday, April 18, 2014 Make-Up Monday, April 21, 2014 Make-Up Tuesday, April 22, 2014 Science Wednesday, April 23, 2014 Social Studies Thursday, April 24, 2014 Make-Up Friday, April 25, 2014 Make-Up Monday, April 28, 2014 CRCT Returns Monday, May 12, 2014 CRCT Retest Tuesday, May 13, 2014 CRCT Retest

Parents are also encouraged to be actively engaged in their child's education throughout the school year. Each parent can:

√ Make sure students are on time and present for class daily.

√ Make sure each child has a healthy breakfast. (*Breakfast is served 30 minutes before school.)

√ Communicate with their child about school lessons and review.

√ Communicate with the teacher and child throughout the school year.

√ Attend planned parent/child school learning activities and events.

√ Set a schedule that allows for daily study.

√ Use family routines and business matters as teachable moments and learning experiences.



CRCT scores (non-retest) are expected to be released during the summer.

For more information, contact communications@muscogee.k12.ga.us , access the Georgia Department of Education web site, www.gadoe.org, or the CRCT Statewide Scores link.

