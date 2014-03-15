Howard "Bo" Callaway dies at the age of 86 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Howard "Bo" Callaway dies at the age of 86

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) -

Callaway Gardens Director of Marketing and Public Relations Rachel Crumbley has confirmed to News Leader 9 that Howard "Bo" Callaway has died.

Callaway, a pillar, of the massive gardens which opened in 1952 starting with 13,000 acres of forest land in Harris County, passed away Saturday.

The circumstances surrounding Callaway's death are unclear at this time. Callaway was also most noted for his career in politics.

He launched a successful bid for U.S. House of Representatives in 1964, becoming the first Republican to be elected to Congress from Georgia since the Reconstruction Era.

After a single term as a legislator, Callaway then announced his candidacy in the race for Governor of Georgia, but didn't win that seat.

We will have much more on the life and legacy of Bo Callaway as more information is made available. Callaway was 86 years old.

