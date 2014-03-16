Columbus stabbing victim drives himself to the hospital

A Columbus man is recovering from a stab wound he suffered early Sunday morning.

The 36-year-old victim drove himself to the ER at Midtown Medical Center around 1:30 a.m. Police were called to the hospital at around that time.

Hospital officials says he is listed in unsatisfactory condition.

The police report does not specify the exact time of the incident or who may have done it. The report also states the man was stabbed in the left abdominal area. The type of weapon used and where the stabbing happened are also unclear.

Columbus police are investigating this incident.

