Cataula man arrested outside bar on aggravated assault charges

A 51-year-old man is facing aggravated assault charges after being accused of cutting a man on the neck with a knife.

Joseph Drake of Cataula was arrested overnight outside Outlaws in North Columbus.



Police were called to the bar located at Veterans Pkwy and Whittlesey Blvd around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The 29-year-old victim was transported by EMS to the hospital in fair condition.

A motive for the stabbing was not given.

