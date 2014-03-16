Cataula man arrested on aggravated assault charges in stabbing - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Cataula man arrested outside bar on aggravated assault charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A 51-year-old man is facing aggravated assault charges after being accused of cutting a man on the neck with a knife.

Joseph Drake of Cataula was arrested overnight outside Outlaws in North Columbus.

Police were called to the bar located at Veterans Pkwy and Whittlesey Blvd around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The 29-year-old victim was transported by EMS to the hospital in fair condition.

A motive for the stabbing was not given.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly