Be There: Infinite Campus allows parents to see child's grades, assignments

Technology is helping to bridge the gap between parents and teachers.

In Muscogee County, a student information system called "Infinite Campus" gives parents access to their child's daily grades and assignments.

If you want to know how your child is performing in school academically, all it takes is a click of the mouse.

"This is our student information system that we use here in Muscogee County to house all of our data for students," explained Frank Wright, Supervisor, in Application Services for Muscogee County Schools.

Parents need their username and password provided by the school to log into the system. The process starts by logging on the district's website or (click here) and go to the ‘Parent' tab.

"There's attendance information in terms of present or absent that you'll be able to see, you'll be able to see the current grades," stated Wright.

There's also a ‘To Do' tab; it shows classroom assignments, when they were issued and the due dates.

Although Wright could not give us the exact number of parents who are using the website, he says a good percentage of parents are using Infinite Campus but a small percentage is not logging on.

Mobile users can also download an app to access the data directly from their cell phones.

