Third suspect in Columbus home invasion arrested in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

A third suspect in a Columbus home invasion was arrested in Phenix City on Saturday.

Russell County authorities say Joshua Jones, 29, is being held on drugs and weapon charges.

The case stems from a home invasion on Twin Chapel Drive off Whitesville Road.

Five people and 2 children were held at gunpoint last Sunday.

Katherine Hudson, 27, and Crissy McQuiag, 34, were also arrested.

No word on an extradition hearing for Jones.

