Be There: Math, Science & Technology Night helps students prepare for CRCT

Some Columbus parents recently got the chance to experience firsthand what their children are learning in the classroom.

Here's more in this week's Be There.

The principal and the parent liaison at Martin Luther King Elementary School recently hosted a Math, Science and Technology Night, which engaged students and their parents by linking science to the real world.

"This gives the student the opportunity to take some of the things they've learned in the classroom and put it in a fun night form, and as you can see," explained Principal Michael Davis.

They also had a great time using water and a balloon to demonstrate how gravity works.

"It's important to bridge the gap between the parents and the teachers," explained parent liaison Vicki Lyons. "When we have events like this, the parents actually get to come in and take part in the events and see what their kids are actually on a daily basis."

Parents packed the room taking part in the experiments and viewing the technology that students use in the classroom.

"It does two things," said Principal Davis about the Science and Technology Night. "First of all it builds a partnership between the kids and the parents so they can do something collaborative together. It also gives the parents an opportunity to see the challenges students are faced with prepare for the CRCT."

The CRCT test dates are April 15 through 25.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.