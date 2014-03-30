Fatal accident claims the life of elderly woman in East Ala.

A three-car accident late Sunday claimed the life of an elderly woman in Auburn and sent two others to the hospital.

Captain Lorenza Dorsey said police were called to the three-vehicle accident at 5:13 p.m. Sunday at Green Street and Sanford Avenue.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection and hit another vehicle that was stopped at that location.

Mary Hunta Owens, 85, of Auburn was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Joseph Yeager, 93, of Auburn that was struck in the passenger side. Owens was killed instantly from multiple blunt force impact injuries.

Deputy Coroner Charlotte Patterson pronounced her dead at the scene.

Yeager was airlifted by Lifesaver helicopter to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. The driver of the SUV that struck the Yeager vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene and was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center. The driver of a third vehicle involved was not injured.

Coroner Bill Harris said the late afternoon sun could have been a vision factor in the accident. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor, and no postmortem exam is planned.

The accident remains under investigation by the Auburn Police and the Lee County Coroner.

