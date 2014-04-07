Son arrested in father's 2004 Columbus cold case murder

Columbus police have made an arrest in a 2004 cold case that was initially ruled a suicide when John Roberson was found shot to death inside his home.

More than 8,000 miles from Columbus in the Philippines is where police say they found their man, John Roberson Jr.

He is now in custody for the 2004 murder of his father, 79-year-old John Roberson.

"I remember talking to him, but I don't remember anything about how he was acting," stated Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.

Worley pronounced the victim dead at his Caspian Drive home in south Columbus on a cold November day.

The relative Worley consulted about the victim's death was his son...John Roberson, Junior, who is now in his late 60s.

"The position of the body near the door led me to believe that whoever came through that door, was somebody he knew."

Worley also says the victim was shot in the head...not once, but twice.

"It's rare that someone would shoot themselves twice in the head."

And there is this bombshell: "There was no gun found near him, there may have been one found, but it wasn't near him," explained Worley.

Worley also said when he brought the body to the Morgue in north Columbus, the next day he sent it to Atlanta for an autopsy and the within two days, the autopsy revealed it was a homicide.

"I'm not sure how it came out initially that it was a suicide...I knew all along that it was a homicide."

We contacted police today about how they were able to link John Roberson, Jr. to his father's murder. We are hoping to hear those details in Recorder's Court Tuesday at 8 a.m.



Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.