Be There: Shaw High Goes to SkillsUSA Nationals

Some students at Shaw High School are preparing for the SkillsUSA national competition in Kansas City after the school placed first in the state contest.

Shaw High is also the only school in the Muscogee County School District to send students to SkillsUSA Nationals this year.

Dwinnelyne Butanas anchors the news for Shaw High's broadcast production.

"We have two, I am the one who holds up the scripts and reads the stories and I am the only female on the team," Butanas said.

Butanas and the news production team won first place in the SkillsUSA state competition.

"Last year, we competed at state and we got second place, so we wanted to beat this specific school got first place last year, we came back and got first place this year thankfully," Butanas said.

The anchors write scripts and deliver the news, and just like here at WTVM, there's a crew behind the scenes making the engine run.

"It's great you know at first me and my team, we had anxiety about it but now we're ready to go and dominate nationals," said Darian English and Darcy Flowers.

Darian English directs the show while Darcey Flowers makes sure everything runs smoothly as the floor director.

Other students also competed in categories such as cabinetmaking, career patch showcase and woodworking display.

Chandler Braski also brought home a gold medal for his handiwork in making cabinets.

"They gave us a blueprint with all the measurements and dimensions with a time limit of about four minutes," Braski explained.

Braski was the first to finish, topping the required four minute deadline in less than three and half hours.

These students along with their teacher and advisor Taylor Kinkade are proud to have brought home 19 medals in 20 contests.

Now the students are hard at work trying to raise $3,000 for five students from Shaw to attend nationals in Kansas City, Mo. They still need $3,000 to make the trip.

To make a donation or for more information on how you can help, click here to visit their page on Go Fund Me.com.

They will also hold a car wash and Bruster's Ice Cream fundraiser on Saturday, April 19 on Schomburg Road from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

