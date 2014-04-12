Man acquitted of 2011 Carousel Lounge shooting - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man acquitted of 2011 Carousel Lounge shooting

Robert Lamar Vaughn. Photo source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Robert Lamar Vaughn. Photo source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Inconsistent eyewitness statements led to the acquittal of a man charged with a 2011 shooting at a Columbus strip club, Attorney Stacey Jackson tells News Leader 9.

Robert Lamar Vaughn was arrested and charged with the crime eighteen months after two bystanders were shot at the Carousel Lounge on Victory Dr. The incident occurred on July 5, 2011.

Jackson says one of the eyewitnesses said he was sitting down, and from where the shell casings were found as indicated in the crime scene photos, there is no way that witness could have clearly seen the shooter. A wall and a cabinet would have blocked their view. 

Another witness, a security guard, also testified that he only saw the shooter from the back of the head, and described him as a light skin black male with dreads. 

 The defense argued there were several black males inside the club with dreads, Jackson says. 

A third witness who was with Vaughn at the club also stated they both had walked out, and were outside at the time of the shooting.   

The State had one witness who said Vaughn was the shooter.

Vaughn is still behind bars serving time on an unrelated drug charge. His release date is not known at this time.

