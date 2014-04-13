Shooting on Garden Drive injures two men

Two men have been released from the hospital after getting shot early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 2417 Garden Dr. in Columbus around 1:30 Sunday morning.

According to the police report, when the officers arrived, both victims had already been transported to the hospital.

After securing the scene, the officer then went to Midtown Medical Center to check on the victims.

A 41-year-old Columbus man had been shot in the left knee while the other victim, a 27-year-old from Hamilton was shot in the right cheek and ear. Both victims have non life-threatening injuries.

No information was available about the shooter.

This is the second shooting on Garden Dr. in less than two weeks. On March 31, police found blood in the road at Garden Dr. near 25th Avenue.

