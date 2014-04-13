Police identify fourth drug suspect involved in pursuit

Columbus Police arrested and charged three men in Phenix City for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after following the suspects' car across state lines.

It began when the Columbus Police Department's Special Operations Unit began following four men in a Ford Crown Victoria from downtown Columbus into Phenix City. The pursuit ended when the suspects' car landed in a ditch on Hwy 431 at Knowles Rd.

Phenix City Lt. Steve Nolin told News Leader 9, "There was a small amount of narcotics inside the car and what appears to be a large amount of money."

The three suspects have been identified as Jamar Zanders, 25, Anthony Edward, 37, and 51-year-old Michael Butler. A warrant has been issued for the fourth man ran who away, James Dean, 22. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

