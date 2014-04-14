Students bring prom to hospitalized classmate

Prom night is probably one of the most important events in a high school student's life.

One Russell County senior thought she was going to miss it because she was hospitalized a week before the promenade.

But as News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles explains, her mother brought the prom to her.

Meet Jazmen Holloway, a patient at Midtown Medical Center, who really wanted to go to her senior prom.

Jazmens' prom at Russell County High School was Saturday night.

She dressed up as planned in her beautiful gold and white gown with rhinestone earrings and necklace, thinking it was all to pose for pictures with her grandfather.

"Her date DeQuandre said if he made it or not, he was going to come and bring her a corsage and bring a few friends," said Bobbie Upshaw, Jazmen's mother.

Bobbie says that's how the whole idea of having her daughter enjoy prom came about, despite being hospitalized for pancreatitis.

"I told DeQuandre and I have two nieces there as well and it just spread," Bobbie said.

Word got around, and more than 100 RCHS students showed up at the hospital to celebrate with Jazmen.

"It means a lot," Jazmen said.

"I shared tears with her," added Bobbie.

This picture of Jazmen's reaction tells it all. She was overcome with emotion when she walked into the activity room on the hospital's fifth floor.

"That was like a dream come true she was our princess for the night at the hospital."

Bobbie said the hospital staff was awesome, and the nurses stepped in to help decorate the room, making them feel like family.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.