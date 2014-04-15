Salem woman charged in boyfriend's murder

A Salem woman has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly killing her boyfriend whose body was discovered on Monday, April 14 at about 6:15 p.m.



Authorities say the victim, 32-year-old Anterio "Derran" Wynn, died from a gunshot wound at his home at 107 Lamb Rd. in Salem, Ala. Police were notified when a friend went to check on Wynn after not hearing from him for several days.



The suspect is 34-year-old Belinda Williams, Wynn's girlfriend. Sheriff Heath Taylor says she shot Wynn on Saturday and left him in the trailer.



Williams confessed to authorities that she got into an argument with Wynn and shot him with a .45 caliber gun. Wynn was shot in the back, and the bullet exited out of the front of his body. Williams said she also hit him several times with a dumbbell weight after shooting him.

Williams told authorities she asked her other boyfriend to help her get rid of the gun and they threw it into a pond near Old Highway 431 and Highway 26 in Seale.



The Russell County Sheriff's Office called Lee County and the Auburn Police Department for assistance in locating the vehicle that Williams drove away from the crime scene. That car was later recovered in Auburn.

Authorities said Williams' other boyfriend is not being charged at this time, but a grand jury may decide to charge him with accessory to murder at a later date.

Investigators thank the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Auburn Police Department for assisting early on in the investigation.

