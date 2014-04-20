Convicted sex offender accused of exploiting young girls

Travis Cerbin is accused of sexually exploiting children and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

A convicted sexual offender is facing criminal charges involving alleged inappropriate relationships with minors.

According to a police report, Travis Cerbin, 30, was arrested Thursday morning at his home at 5825 Old Dominion Road in north Columbus.

Georgia probation officers came in contact with Cerbin while conducting Fourth Amendment Waiver searches of sex offenders on probation, according to the report.

During the search, officers said they found several pornographic pictures and text messages sent to minors in his cell phone.

One of the picture texts included Cerbin's genitals. Cerbin was charged with sexual exploitation of children and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Cerbin appeared in Recorder's Court on Friday and received a $10,000 bond for each alleged offense. The case has now been bound over to Superior Court.

