Teen accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint

A teen is in custody and accused of carjacking a 32-year-old man.

The incident happened Saturday evening around 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of 14th Ave.

The police report indicates the 15-year-old boy pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the car, a 2004 purple Toyota Matrix.

The driver then flagged down an officer in the area to report the crime.

The arrest was made a short time later.

