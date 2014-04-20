Man shot in the head, another injured in early morning shooting

Columbus police are searching for a gunman who shot two people early Saturday morning.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the head at a home near the intersection of 24th St. and 14th Ave. A woman also suffered injuries from a bullet wound to the right leg.

When police arrived on the scene, the victims had already been transported to Midtown Medical Center.

None of the injuries were life-threatening and the victims were treated and released from the hospital. No description of a suspect was given.

