Fatal 2013 car crash suspect appears in court

A suspect's own words and his broken tooth may link him to a fatal car crash.

The arrest of 18-year-old Quinton Ransom came just days ago in the 2013 accident. On Monday morning, he answered to a slew of charges including vehicular homicide.

Columbus police told the court that Ransom, also known as Q-Man, left the scene of the accident. They also say he showed up at a person's house with bruises on his chest and a missing front tooth shortly after the deadly impact.

Ransom walked into Recorder's Court this morning showing no emotions. He dropped his head at times as Columbus police officers presented their evidence.

The victim, 16-year-old Tyrique Huling, was a passenger in the car. Police spotted Huling and Ransom in a stolen 2005 gray Nissan Maxima. The accident happened at Luna and Barcelona Drives.

Officers say the car was going 25 miles over the speed limit, knocking out a mailbox and leaving tire marks through two fronts. It landed on its side after flipping over.

Huling was rushed to the ER and later pronounced dead.

His mother LaKeya Dodoo called News Leader 9 last month on the anniversary of her son's death seeking justice. Today she appeared in court wearing a necklace bearing his name.

"I want like I told you in the beginning the answers, I want everything that has happened to come out, there's a lot that hasn't been said," LaKeya said.

Lakeya hired an attorney just one day before the arrest. The police say they've been investigating the case since the beginning.

Ransom pleaded not guilty today to 20 charges. His bond was set at more than $130,000.

