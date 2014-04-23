Be There: Scholarship Signing Day

Some scholastic students in Columbus are being honored for the hard work. National signing day for scholars is coming up soon.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles introduces you to three outstanding seniors in this week's Be There, our partnership with the Muscogee County School District on teachable moments.

High school seniors Quiana Mobley, Logan Cole and Michael Mansfield all have something in common – they are all college scholarship recipients.

"It feels great, you know, I've worked all of my entire high school career," said Mansfield, a senior at Pacelli Catholic School. "It's very rewarding to see what hard work can actually pay off."

Mansfield was offered $200,000 combined from Clemson, Norwich and Mercer universities. Instead, he chose to study engineering at a smaller school in South Dakota on a $1,000 scholarship.

"… I wanted to work with babies and then premature babies, so I want to be a neonatologist," said Mobley, senior at Early College in the Muscogee County School District.

Mobley and her best friend Logan Cole are both going to Wesleyan College in Macon with full ride scholarships.

"[My parents] are so excited because my mom is still paying on her students loans so they are so excited they don't have to worry about with me," said Cole, also a senior at Early College.

Mobley and Cole will receive nearly $27,000 each year as roommates in college.

The students will be among the 150 students receiving scholarships on national signing day for scholars on Monday, May 5 at Carver High School at 7 p.m.

Students in Musccogee County School District including Brookstone, Pacelli and Calvary earned a record-setting $15 million last year.

