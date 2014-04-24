Internship Opportunities

WTVM offers a year-round college internship program for students with career goals in broadcasting and communications with emphasis in news, television & internet sales, marketing, and production.

The aim of the internship program is to expose students to the daily demands and challenges of a commercial broadcasting operation. Internships will be "hands-on" and tailored to individual interests, training and talents.

Hours can vary and we will help meet any requirements of the student's program. We are flexible on the working schedule but hours should be within our typical work week; Monday – Friday, 8:30 to 5:30. We can work with the student to determine total hours each week.

Those participating in the internship program must understand that no guarantees are given for future employment and all internships are unpaid. WTVM may terminate the internship at any time for any reason.

To apply for the WTVM Internship Program, please complete the form below or enter here