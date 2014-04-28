New details in kidnapping during test drive

Columbus detectives are working hard to solve a kidnapping that happened this past weekend at the Carl Gregory car lot on Victory Drive.

We're told police are checking the wild and wacky route the salesperson took with three men.

They are hoping to get their hands on any surveillance video from a nearby gas station or business. The three suspects got away in a brand new red dodge charger.

It all started on Victory Drive around 5:30 Saturday evening.

That's when one of the men went on a test drive without showing ID. Two armed men, apparently waiting in the wings, jumped in the car as they got a distance away from the dealership.

They then blind-folded the woman and made her get in the backseat.



She was dropped off more than 10 miles away from the dealership at Chattsworth and Macon Roads. She was not hurt.

Now police are offering this advice to help protect you from getting kidnapped:





Drive with your windows up and your doors locked

If someone trys to flag you down for a ride, call 911

In Georgia, your car is in extension of your home.

Police say you do not need a permit to carry a gun in your vehicle, home or place of business.

