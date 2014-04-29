Dangling wires, toppled trees in Smiths Station

A tree uprooted from the ground leaving a four foot hole beneath the earth as two nearby mobile homes along Lee Road 436 were left untouched.

Across the street, Sandy Kollers walked into a dangerous situation this morning.

"These are live wires that are blocking the driveway; it makes it very difficult," explained Koller.

Another tree landed in Shannon Murray's kitchen. Her neighbor woke them up.

"I was just scared out of my mind," Murray recalled. "I was scared. It's hard to explain how you feel at that moment."

Alabama power crews from Eufaula and Phenix City were on hand trying to restore power to many residents left in the dark.

