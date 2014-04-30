Be There: $25,000 Sweepstakes for 529 College Plan

This year, a Georgia student in grades pre-k through 12 will win thousands of dollars towards his or her college education. The winner's current school will also get paid $10,000.

It's all part of the state's Path2College 529 Plan's Sweepstakes. The plan's Executive Director, Mitch Seabaugh, said 120,000 accounts have been opened since 2002.

"When you look at the Census of 2010, there were more than 700,000 kids under the age of 6 in the State of Georgia. We have a lot of work to do."

To ramp up participation, the plan is offering Sweepstakes throughout the year including a newborn contest and a reading program coordinated through local libraries across the state. The biggest is the 25,000 Reasons to Save for College in 2014.

"The winning entrant will get $15,000 that will go into their college saving account. They can use for college in the future and the school they currently attend will get $10,000 for educational purposes."

The sweepstakes runs from January 10 through August 10, 2014. To sign up for the sweepstakes, visit the link below. There you can set up an account and learn how the plan works.

The check will be awarded in September to the child and their school. A third party company manages the accounts for you. The state just facilitates the program. Account deductions for education are tax free.

To learn about the plan click HERE.

