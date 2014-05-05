Exclusive: Jason Gregory speaks out on kidnapping ordeal

The President of the Carl Gregory dealership in Columbus spoke out Monday in an exclusive interview with News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles on a horrendous situation involving a kidnapped saleswoman.

It all started last week when three suspects stole the Dodge red Charger they were riding in during a test drive. They let the woman go unharmed about 10 miles from the Victory Drive dealership.

Then, this past Friday, officers in Douglas County tried to pull the car over during a traffic stop. A chase ensued and three armed men exited the stolen vehicle. Deputies returned fire, shooting one of the suspects in the arm.

"It's unfortunate that it came down to guns and exchanging gunfire back and forth, but fortunately, everyone made it without life threatening injuries," stated Gregory.

Channel 2 Action News cameras captured the whole thing. You could see a K-9 running down a suspect who managed to eluded police for a short time period before being handcuffed and taken into custody.

"You know stuff is going to happen to your inventory, but you never want to get the call that something has happened to one of them."

The employee did not follow protocol when she agreed to the test drive without getting the customer's driver's license. Gregory says it is protocol for all customers to present their ID before going for a test drive.

Douglas County authorities tell News Leader 9 they arrested 3 adults and 2 juveniles during the dual chase that also involved a Mercedes that appeared to be traveling with the Charger and refused to stop.

The suspects' names have not been released.

