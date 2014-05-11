Investigators search for suspect in Loachapoka homicide

Lee County Sheriff's investigators are searching for a known suspect in a weekend homicide.

Sheriff Jay Jones says investigators know who shot and killed a 36-year old Loachapoka man. They just haven't been able to locate him and make an arrest.

As investigators search for the shooter, they are cautioning the public to aware and on the lookout.

At 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, the sound of gunshots echoed through Meadow View Mobile Home Park in Loachapoka. The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Lee Road 188.

The victim, 36-year old Mark Greathouse of Lee County was taken by his family to East Alabama Medical Center where he died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and arm.

"There were multiple witnesses on the scene that stated there was an argument between the victim and the suspect that led to the shooting," said Sheriff Jay Jones with the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

After being transported to the ER, Greathouse died about 40 minutes later, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

The body has been transported to the medical examiner's office in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Investigators declined to release the name of their suspect, but say he was known to the victim.

Specifics as to what started this deadly argument remain unclear.

"We have not recovered a weapon, we did recover shell casings from two different weapons, but we are not sure how many weapons were used in the shooting itself," Sheriff Jones said.

Sheriff Jones could not tell us if alcohol or drugs were a factor,

Several neighbors told News Leader 9 they were unaware of the shooting.

"We always assume the suspect is armed as far as a general threat to the public, I can't say that for sure, but we do know he has fired upon and took the life of an individual, I will leave it up to the public to decide that," Sheriff Jones explained.

Investigators hope to make an arrest in the shooting very soon. If you have any information please give them a call.

If anyone has information about this crime, you're asked to call Lee County Sheriff's office at 334-0749-5651.

