CSU graduates nearly 800 students, two make UTeach history

Before the commencement ceremony at the Columbus Civic Center on May 12, Duncan Cantrell and Timothy Jones tried on their caps and gowns while talking to News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles.

Cantrell and Jones were the first to graduate from the UTeach program at CSU.

"It's like solving a crime. You are given clues but you have to figure it out by yourself. We provide the clues," said Jones.

Jones gave us the ins and outs of the UTeach concept. The goal is to produce more teachers in the areas of STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.

"I plan on teaching physics slash chemistry in a high school setting," he said.

A product of Northside High in Columbus, Duncan Cantrell wants to teach biology to high school students.

"We almost work inverse from the traditional method," Cantrell explained. "We start with the observation, and work to the answer which is how science actually works."

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal gave the keynote address at Columbus State University's 180th commencement ceremony.



"Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you've imagined. As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simpler," said Governor Nathan Deal in his keynote address, and speech Jones and Cantrell had been looking forward to.

