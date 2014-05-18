LaGrange woman stabbed at sandwich shop

Police arrested a LaGrange woman for allegedly stabbing another woman.

The victim told police that Jasmine Cameron attacked her at the Just Right Sandwich Shop on Johnson Street.

The woman was stabbed in the chest with a knife, according to reports. Cameron was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police were called to the West Georgia Medical Center on Vernon Road where the victim was being treated.

No information was given on the victim's injuries or condition. If you have any additional information, you're asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

