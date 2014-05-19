Low voter turnout expected for Tuesday's Primary

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, all across the state, to decide some key races.

In Columbus, primary elections typically draw a low voter turnout to the precincts compared to Presidential elections, according to elections executive director Nancy Boren.

"I predicted a 25 percent turnout and I still think that will still hold true for tomorrow. Primaries are 25 to 30 percent. This will be a little bit on the low of most primaries," stated Boren.

More than 9,000 voters cast ballots during Early voting which ended this past Friday. Early voting included 6 weeks of mail-out absentees and 3 weeks of voting in person.

Boren also stressed the importance of having a valid ID when showing up at your polling place.

"You can do a driver's license, passport, military ID, a government ID…those are some of the forms you're allowed to do for voting."

You may recall, a federal judge moved up the primary date this year to give military personnel 45 days to cast absentee ballots in case of a runoff election.

Polls open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

