Troy University professor found dead in her hot tub

A Troy University professor was found dead in her hot tub Friday night, according to Lee County authorities.

Lee County Deputy Coroner Charlotte Patterson pronounced Myrna Kathryn Ness, a 67-year-old Psychology instructor, dead. She taught at the Phenix City campus, according to the coroner's office.

Authorities received the call to the home located in the 200 block of Shelton Mill Road in Auburn around 9:12 p.m. A friend discovered Ness in the hot tub located in the backyard of her residence.

The friend reportedly went to check on Ness when she didn't answer or return her phone calls. She called 911 following the discovery.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, however, the cause of death is pending an autopsy at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner's office in Montgomery.

