NIM pays tribute to fallen soldiers with Memorial Day ceremonies

On this Memorial Day, the nation pauses to pay tribute to the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Hundreds of people stopped by the National Infantry Museum on Monday in Columbus to take part in the ceremonies.

The traveling Vietnam Wall is on display at the National Infantry Museum. It has more than 58,000 names of fallen soldiers and is about three-fourths the size of the memorial in Washington D.C.

"From Tuskegee, on the wall there were several guys one of them they just recovered his body two years ago," said Judge John Allen.

Allen, a former fighter pilot and retired Muscogee County Superior Court judge, is referring to Lorenza Conners. He served alongside Judge Allen 40 years ago in Vietnam.

He says their training mirrored that of these fighter pilots in the movie Red Tails, in a setting 25 years before Allen's time.

"I thought it was an outstanding movie, those guys had to fight discrimination as well as fighting the enemy and even had to fight to have the right to go into combat to serve the country."

Allen gave the keynote address at the National Infantry Museum's Pavers Ceremony, now 4,000 strong.

Karen Dooley and Connie Jo Pavey laid red roses on their dad's brick for Major Robert Pavey.

"His love for the Army, to conduct himself as a soldier to the highest," they said. "He was from the old school… very proud to have served."

An inscription on the wall basically sums it up: it states some volunteered, others came when called, all made the choice... standing straight to face the call.

