Machete, knife, gun stolen during string of car break-ins

An 86-year-old Columbus man flagged down a police officer Saturday around 10:30 a.m. after noticing the driver door to his 2004 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck was open, according to reports.

The man told police he left the vehicle parked at his home on Alma Street near West Britt David Road in north Columbus on Friday around 10 p.m.

When he returned the next morning, he noticed a machete and a hunting knife missing from the truck. Police arrived on the scene but were unable to lift any fingerprints.

Two neighbors also reported car thefts to police who live on the same street as the owner of the Chevrolet.

A man reported seeing the contents of his glove compartment scattered throughout his 1999 Dodge Ram around 6:00 a.m., but nothing was taken.

Then, a 31-year-old man also said an emergency kit and Smith and Wesson handgun were stolen from inside his 2012 Grand Cherokee while parked at his home in the 2500 block of Alma Street.

At least two of the car theft victims stated that they left their vehicles unlocked.

No arrests have been made.

