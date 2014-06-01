Opelika Police: Man charged after eight hour standoff

A standoff in Lee County ended on Sunday, June 1 after police say Walter L. Coles armed himself and refused to exit his house for eight hours.

The Lee County SWAT Team, negotiators, and police department staff officers responded to the incident at Oak Court. Attempts to communicate with Coles and get him to surrender peacefully, were unsuccessful. At one point SWAT Team personnel introduced tear gas into the house, but Coles still refused to come out.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., eight hours after officer responded to the incident, the SWAT Team entered the house and took Coles into custody. He is charged with third degree domestic violence and remains in the Lee County Jail.

Family members say Coles was upset after an argument. They say Coles suffers from an unknown mental disorder and had not taken his medication.

Police evacuated homes in the area and encouraged people to stay away during the initial standoff.

No one was injured.

